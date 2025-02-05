Deloitte provides $5M to Rhode Island for RIBridges data breach costs

Deloitte is giving Rhode Island $5 million to help cover expenses related to the RIBridges data breach, Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday.

The funding will assist with unexpected costs, including enrolling about 2,000 HealthSource RI customers directly into health coverage for January and February, officials said.

In addition to the financial support, Deloitte is covering the cost of the breach’s call center, credit monitoring, and identity protection services for affected residents.

“Deloitte has recognized that the state has immediate and unexpected expenses related to the breach, and we appreciate their willingness to lend financial support,” McKee said.

HealthSource RI worked with insurers Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island to ensure that impacted individuals received the coverage they needed.

Meanwhile, the RIBridges system is being relaunched in phases. Customers can now access the HealthyRhode portal, submit applications, and manage their accounts, according to state officials.

