Buzzing Around Newport: LAOH Celebrates 125 Years of Friendship, Unity & Charity — And A lot of Irish Sparkle

The Newport Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) is one of the largest and oldest divisions of the organization in the country. They celebrated their 125th anniversary the weekend of Sept. 12 with a full schedule of events, which opened with a cocktail party at The Sailing Museum and closed with a Mass and pinning ceremony honoring LAOH veterans, Blue Star mothers, and wives of service members. Sprinkled in between was Irish Step Dancing and a lecture on Hibernian pioneer Ellen Ryan Jolly.

The star of the weekend was the organization’s charter. The document, which had accumulated more than a century’s worth of light exposure and dirt, needed a refresh. Anita Conway oversaw the endeavor and was more than pleased with the work of the Northeast Document Conservation Center. “The colors are so vivid now, and the flags practically glow,” enthused Conway, who likened the charter to the birth certificate of the organization.

LAOH President Kathryn Brady thanked the many community partners on behalf of the organization’s nearly 250 members. “The support really shows how important this group of women is,” said Brady, who went on to acknowledge the staff at McGrath Clambakes, FastNet Pub, Bellevue Wine & Spirits, and Malt.

Brady invited the current and former Lady Hibernians of the Year to the stage. She described Stephanie O’Hanley, Kelley Coen, Kiki Finn, Terrie Champion Welford, and Elizabeth Buckley as the “best of the best” and “people to aspire to.” Also receiving kudos for their help with the event were Robin Federici and Liz O’Loughlin.

Kate Mahoney had compliments for Slane Irish Whiskey, the featured drink of the evening, which has a direct connection to St. Patrick, according to Becky Gardiner. “Patrick lit a Paschal fire on the Hill of Slane near the grounds of Slane Castle where the distillery is located,” reported Gardiner, who went on to connect the whiskey, now owned by an American company, to magical musical performances, including the recording of U2’s Unforgettable Fire. Malt’s Tommy Sheehan was on hand to concoct Irish Coffees with the famed whiskey, contributing to an unforgettable evening.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!