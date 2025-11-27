Buzzing Around Newport: Turkey Day Tradition Hits 40 — The Pie Run Just Keeps Getting Sweeter

It was a record turnout for the Newport County YMCA’s 40th Pie Run on Thanksgiving morning. YMCA CEO Mike Miller welcomed the runners and walkers before introducing Paul Simone, who started the tradition 40 years ago with 25 friends looking to squeeze in a workout before their holiday meal. “After running, we all traded pies,” Simone said, marveling at how the event has grown to nearly 100 times its original size.

Miller noted that proceeds from the race help fund scholarships for summer camp and other YMCA programs. Each year, the Y provides $300,000 in financial assistance to local families and children to ensure the facility remains accessible to all. The Pie Run is one of the key funders of those scholarships. Amy Cicilline expressed gratitude to event sponsors, including Saccucci Honda, Middletown Self Storage, BankNewport, Farrar & Associates, McNeill’s Children’s Institute, Land Development Engineering & Consulting, and East Coast Construction.

Cameron Ventura was among the first runners to cross the finish line. He was greeted by Deidra Pimental, Caitlyn Trast, and Eden Trast, who worked hard slicing bananas and prepping other snacks for runners to enjoy.

Participants were looking forward to the meal ahead, too. Mashed potatoes and apple pie topped the list of favorite dishes. Karen Massaro said she couldn’t wait for the Italian antipasto her family serves before the big feast. Kobi Massaro was already imagining tomorrow’s legendary Thanksgiving leftover sandwich.

Turkey tutus and gobbler gear were de rigueur on the racecourse. Eva Sinclair and Lucy Kirton looked glam in feathered fascinators, while Nicole Reilly went all-in with a turkey hood that flowed into a matching tail—functional and festive enough to keep her warm while she ran. And of course, you can always count on Michael Blank to be decked out in full regalia. Whether it’s the Fourth of July or Turkey Day, the man knows how to celebrate.

