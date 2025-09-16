Roni Mahoney, Pearl Fitzgerald, Kitchie Chestnut, and Denise Kelly
Buzzing Around Newport: Fifth Ward Neighbors Gather for Summer Social at St. Augustin’s Church

On the evening of August 28, parishioners and neighbors gathered on the front lawn of St. Augustin’s Church for an evening of fellowship in celebration of the church’s patron saint. After a Mass held in memory of Diane O’Hara, one of the 5th Ward’s most beloved mothers, guests enjoyed a feast prepared by Juliane Viau Livingston and her team at Kitchen Companion Catering.

Young Owen Behan delighted in running up the church ramp, keeping his grandfather Chris on the move. Meanwhile, Kiki Finn prepared and displayed a slideshow of photos from last fall’s St. Augustin School Reunion, and former Blue Bird troop leader Terrie Champion Welford handed out St. Augustin prayer cards. Both Lady Hibernians—long known for their civic spirit—added to the sense of community.

Guests admired the church’s rose garden, while many complimented the stunning row of dahlias in the neighboring yard of Kenny Bryer. Newport in Bloom winner Barbara O’Neill shared her excitement about an upcoming Naval War College Foundation tour with Alexa Waluk. Lisa Hurd, looking radiant as always, and her husband Buck mingled with Paul Hamill and Karen and John Doyle.

Around the large center table sat Fifth Ward doyennes and longtime friends Pearl Fitzgerald, Lorraine McLeish, Carol Lynch, and Peggy O’Brien. O’Brien fondly recalled a frantic drive to the hospital decades ago when Pearl was in labor with her godson, Kevin. “She almost had him in the car,” laughed O’Brien, before noting Pearl might “tell the story more colorfully.”

Pearl, already moving about, soon joined 5th Ward Queens Roni Mahoney, Kitchie Chestnut, and Denise Kelly when Father Mark Sauriol approached. Earlier, Pearl had credited Father Mark’s encouragement with helping her recover after a winter hospital stay. “He met me in the church and we’d walk laps around the sanctuary,” Fitzgerald recalled, adding with her trademark charm that the clergyman even sanctioned the “colorful banter” Peggy O’Brien mentioned earlier.

Reverend Mark A. Sauriol and 5th Ward doyenne Pearl Fitzgerald
Parishioners and neighbors gather on the lawn of St. Augustin’s Church during the Summer Social.
Three generations of the Behan clan_ Chris, Owen, Brendan, and Brittney
Joan and Rick Kelly
Buck and Lisa Hurd, Paul Hamill, and Karen and John Doyle
Mary and Patrick Hayes
Honorable Rick O’Neill and former Mayor Steve Waluk
Terrie Champion Welford and Kiki Finn
Jean Sherman and Sue Sullivan
Blue Birds Deborah Donovan and Terrie Champion Welford
Alexa and Steve Waluk, Laurie Waluk, and Denise Oliveira
Patrick Donovan, Jim Mahoney, and Paul Saunders
Cherie Saunders, Carol Lynch, Sue Sullivan, Peggy O’Brien, Lorraine and Herb McLeish, Pearl Fitzgerald and Rachel Connerton in front
Beth and David Kilmer, Catherine Sheehan, Frank Bryer, and Dick Sheehan
