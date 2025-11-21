Buzzing Around Newport: NPEF Honors Teachers, Partners, and Local Changemakers

During the past academic year, the Newport Public Education Foundation awarded $56,000 in teacher enrichment grants, supporting innovative classroom projects across the district. On October 23, the organization gathered at Innovate Newport to showcase those projects and present the Noreen Stonor Drexel Education Awards.

Dr. Kimberly Behan opened the evening by thanking the Bazarsky Family Foundation for sponsoring the event, which celebrates the dedication and accomplishments of Newport educators. Donna Kelly introduced Newport’s Teacher of the Year, Sybil Grayko, praising her “energy, power, intellect, grace, and generosity” as a teacher.

Dr. Michael Browner, Jr. presented the Friend of Education Award to Ruth Barge Thumbtzen, recalling his first encounter with her as a student in Mrs. Pauline Barge’s fourth-grade class at Sheffield. “She was the epitome of a well-educated woman,” he said. Thumbtzen shared memories of launching Project Better Way, a mentorship program encouraging girls to avoid drugs, delay pregnancy, and graduate high school. “The program started at Thompson, and when they moved to Rogers, I used my planning period to visit them,” she recalled, drawing applause when she noted that all sixteen girls graduated.

TeamFAME received the Community Partner in Education Award for its work transforming students’ lives through mentorship, socio-emotional support, job opportunities, access to exclusive events, and tennis. Accepting the award, Marguerite Marano shared the joy of seeing students “learn, grow, and dream big.”

Bike Newport earned the Unsung Hero Award for its creative collaborations within Newport Public Schools. Erin McGloin described how the organization meets students where they are—providing hands-on learning experiences, including securing an adaptive bicycle for a student in a wheelchair. Mike Monahan praised Bike Newport’s Ciclista program at Rogers for “creating amazing memories and deterring truancy.” Bari Freeman thanked her team and emphasized that the organization strives to be creative, thoughtful, and flexible to ensure that everyone can ride, regardless of cultural, cognitive, or physical ability.

