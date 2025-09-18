Buzzing Around Newport: Newport Restoration Foundation Honors Historic Preservation at Doris Duke Awards

The team at the Newport Restoration Foundation lives and breathes preservation. The nonprofit organization owns 80 properties, including 70 colonial homes that are rented to tenant stewards and carefully maintained by carpenters, painters, and craftspeople. For nearly two decades, NRF trustees have hosted the Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards, with the 19th edition held at Rough Point on Sept. 5.

The awards encourage local property owners to follow Doris Duke’s lead in preserving Newport’s distinctive character. This year, committee members Edith McBean, Ann Mencoff, Lynn Ceglie, Jill Chin, Mikel Folcarelli, Leslie Jones, Sue Petrovas, John Peixinho, and Jeroen van den Hurk reviewed a record number of nominations before selecting four awardees for their thoughtful adaptation and preservation of historic properties.

Laura Glazier, who received the Award for Restoration with Adaptive Reuse, said it was a “lovely surprise” to learn that she and her husband had been chosen. The nomination was submitted by Dorienne and Mohamad Farzan of Newport Architecture, with construction work by the Damon Company on the Hope Street Barn.

Michael Semenza spoke enthusiastically about Ochre Court’s Cignaroli Ceiling Painting, which earned recognition for Restoration and Engagement. “Student and community engagement were at the forefront of this project, which we first started discussing in 2015,” said Semenza, crediting the Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural & Historic Preservation program for giving students the opportunity to participate in the mural’s restoration.

Bernard Chiu accepted the award for Excellence in Craftsmanship for the restoration of Honeysuckle Lodge Carriage House. The project team included architect Madeline Melchert of Hull Cove Design and Kirby Perkins Construction. Adaptive reuse was also celebrated when Susie Matthews transformed a former 1930s automotive service station into OVERLAP, a vibrant community art gallery. Estes Twombly + Titrington, Joseph Scotti Construction, and Martha Moore Landscape Architect were recognized for preserving the surrounding streetscape while enhancing the vitality of the neighborhood.

