The CDC has told all 50 states to prepare for a covid vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1, 2020.

In a letter dated August 27th, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020.”

This is a positive a positive sign of the coronavirus vaccine, but is a bit concerning to health officials who are concerned that President Trump is rushing have antidote by election day with an October/November surprise.

Dr. Fauci has previously commented the United States could have results from one of the vaccine trials by November or sooner.

Soooooo….Who knows? Politics?