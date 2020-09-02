Rhode Island boaters are once again planning a boat parade in support of President Trump on Narragansett Bay. “Trumpapalooza” is scheduled for Monday, September 7th at 11am. The event is set to take place just off the coast of Rocky Point in Warwick.

The event’s Facebook event page show 279 planning to attend and more than 1,300 interested.

They event page says:

“Labor Day Floatilla Trump Rally Get those flags ready 🇺🇸!! Come float together in support of President Trump! Anchor or raft up in front of Rocky Point State Park. Let’s see who can have the most decorated boat for our friends on land! Let’s have a huge flotilla. We did it once we can do it again.”

About 500 Trump supporters held a boat parade on Sunday, August 23rd that started under the Newport Pell Bridge.