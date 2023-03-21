Coach Ed Cooley thanks Providence College fans after leaving for Georgetown

Coach Ed Cooley has taken to social media to thanks Providence College fans and supporters 24 hours after his announcement that he was leaving the program to take the reigns as head coach at Georgetown.

FRIARTOWN! What a ride this has been. We created something so special for this school and this city when no one believed we could. From 2011-2023 we turned this program into one of the most special men’s basketball programs in the country.

I’d like to send a BIG thank you to our fans, student body, alumni, donors, season ticket holders, current and past coaches on the staff, student managers and graduate assistants, the incredible team at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the city of Providence, and the state of RI.

I also want to thank President Ken Sicard and Athletic Director Steve Napolillo and applaud their efforts to make Providence College a better place each day. Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank all of my current and former players for believing in us.

Thank you for putting it all on the line each and every single game in black and white. Thank you! God Bless. Go Friars!