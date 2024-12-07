URI Claims Bragging Rights, Stuns PC for Ninth Straight Win

The battle for Ocean State bragging rights turned into a showcase of grit, resilience, and a little bit of flair. Rhode Island overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to topple in-state rival Providence, 67-61, in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 7,685 at the Ryan Center Saturday afternoon. The win extended the Rams’ undefeated streak to nine games, their best start in over seven decades.

Rhode Island opened the game with a quick 4-0 burst, but Providence soon seized momentum. An 11-0 Friars run, fueled by Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter, set the tone for much of the first half. Providence’s aggressive defense stifled the Rams early, holding them to just 36% shooting in the first frame. The Friars pushed their lead to double digits multiple times, culminating in a 38-25 advantage late in the half.

Jaden House kept the Rams within striking distance. The junior guard poured in 14 of his team-high 18 points in the first half, including a crucial three-pointer that trimmed the deficit to 38-28 at the break.

The second half belonged to Sebastian Thomas. The sophomore point guard erupted for 17 of his 19 points after intermission, sparking a Rams offense that had struggled to find its rhythm. Thomas opened the half with a floater, then added a turnaround jumper and a driving layup as part of a 7-3 spurt that brought Rhode Island within three at 38-35. Moments later, the Rams surged ahead for the first time since the opening minutes when Jamarques Lawrence’s midrange jumper made it 50-49.

Providence didn’t go quietly. Bryce Hopkins, who finished with a game-high 20 points, kept the Friars in it with timely buckets, including a thunderous dunk that cut Rhody’s lead to 60-59 with just over three minutes to play.

The Rams responded with a 7-2 spurt to close the game. David Green connected on back-to-back buckets, and Thomas buried a long three-pointer to extend the lead to 67-61 in the final seconds. A defensive stand sealed Rhode Island’s first win over their rivals since 2019.

Thomas finished with 19 points, shooting 7-of-10 in the second half, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. House added 18 points, five rebounds, and three steals, keeping Rhode Island afloat early. Green chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, while forward David Fuchs delivered a career-best performance with nine points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

The Rams will look to extend their winning streak on Tuesday, Dec. 9, when they play their first true road game of the season at Brown. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

For now, Rhode Island can savor a victory that means just a little more: beating Providence in front of a fired-up home crowd and keeping perfection intact.

