‘A Bright Light’: Ella Cook, 19, a Sophomore from Alabama Identified as First Victim in Brown University Shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The first victim publicly identified in the deadly Brown University shooting has been named as 19-year-old sophomore Ella Cook, a Birmingham, Alabama native and vice president of the Brown University College Republicans.

Her parish, the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, shared news of her death during its Sunday service. Rev. Craig Smalley told congregants that Cook, a longtime parishioner, was “a tremendous bright light” whose faith and compassion shaped the community around her. “She encouraged and lifted up those around her,” he said in the livestreamed service.

Cook, remembered for her deep involvement in her church and her leadership on campus, is survived by her parents and two siblings.

She was one of two students killed when a gunman opened fire during a finals review session inside a Brown University classroom Saturday afternoon.

Nine other students were injured in the attack. Kendall Turner, a student from North Carolina, remains in critical condition, her high school told WRAL. Eight other injured students have stabilized, and one has been discharged, officials said.

The Cathedral Church of the Advent described Cook’s loss as devastating to the congregation. “She was an incredible grounded, faithful bright light … at Brown University, she was an incredible light in that particular place as well,” Rev. Smalley said.

The College Republicans of America also mourned her death, saying Cook was known for her “bold, brave, and kind heart” in her service to classmates and her chapter.

Police continue to investigate the shooting as Brown University and the broader Providence community grapple with the tragedy.

