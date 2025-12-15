Obituary: David Robert Carlin, Jr. (1938-2025)

David Robert Carlin, Jr., passed away peacefully at home in Newport on Friday, December 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old.

Married for more than 55 years, he was the beloved husband of Maureen (Brennan) Carlin.

Born on April 9, 1938, in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of David and Marion (McGetrick) Carlin. A 1956 graduate of Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, he went on to Providence College, where he graduated with honors in 1960. Thereafter, he continued his education, obtaining master’s degrees in philosophy and sociology from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Rhode Island. He dedicated his professional career to his lifelong love of learning, most notably as a college professor serving at the Community College of Rhode Island, where he taught for more than 40 years, retiring after his 80th birthday.

He had a long and distinguished record of public service, beginning as a School Committee member in Newport in 1975, continuing in that role until his election to the RI Senate in 1980, where he first served the residents of Newport and in later years, the residents of Newport, Jamestown and Middletown. Dave loved the Senate and he served in many roles in that body, eventually being chosen as its head, the Senate Majority Leader, in 1988 through 1990. In 1992, Dave won election as The Democratic Party’s candidate for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District in November of that year. Several years later and with a true calling to serve others, he once again, by the trust and confidence of the residents of Newport, served on the Newport School Committee from 2001 to 2009. He was also the chair of the Newport Democratic Party City Committee from 1999 to 2005.

His Catholic faith, being of paramount importance to him, led Dave to dedicate his life, both in public service and as a private citizen, to the least fortunate among us, especially those without a voice, born and unborn.

Dave also dedicated his time to writing, having authored seven books and countless newspaper and magazine articles, he was the recipient of many writing awards. A prolific reader, Dave’s library still includes thousands of books.

Throughout the years, Dave and Maureen enjoyed traveling together, visiting every one of the lower 48 states and much of Europe.

In addition to his wife Maureen, Dave is survived by his three children, David R. Carlin, III, and his wife Patricia; Joshua E. Carlin and his wife Kerri; and Margaret R. Carlin. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Brigid, Luke, Daniel, and Mary Carlin, his sister Catherine M. Duffy, of Pawtucket, and his niece Mary Catherine (Duffy) Rollinson of Pawtucket.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Maureen Fitzgerald and his brothers-in-law Bruce Fitzgerald and Vincent Duffy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 3:00-6:00pm in O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian will be held Thursday, December 18 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will be private.

The family would like to thank the members of the Newport Fire Department and the Newport Police Department for their compassion and professionalism.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840 would be appreciated.

