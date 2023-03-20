Providence College Basketball Coach Ed Cooley Leaving For Georgetown

Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley was named the new head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas Monday am. Cooley, who spent ten seasons at Providence, will be tasked with leading Georgetown back to national prominence.

Cooley’s time at Providence was marked by consistent success, including six NCAA tournament appearances in 11 years.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at Georgetown University. President DeGioia and Athletics Director Lee Reed are united in a strong vision, including in their beliefs, for Georgetown’s program, its players and the team’s success,” CooIey said in a statement. “I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District. Accepting this opportunity with Georgetown is not a decision I took lightly, and was made in careful consideration with my wife and family.”

Georgetown fired Patrick Ewing earlier this month following a disappointing six-year tenure.

Cooley’s departure from Providence was met with mixed reactions from the Friar faithful.

Georgetown has a rich basketball history, with a national championship and three Final Four appearances to their name. However, in recent years, the program has struggled to maintain its place among the nation’s elite. Cooley’s hiring is seen as a move to reinvigorate the program and bring it back to prominence.

Cooley is known for his ability to connect with his players and develop strong relationships. He has also demonstrated a keen eye for talent evaluation and player development, skills that will be crucial in rebuilding the Georgetown program.

“We are deeply honored that Coach Cooley will be joining our community as the next leader of our Men’s basketball program,” Georgetown president John J. DeGioia said. “Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter. His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive. We look forward to welcoming Ed and his family into this new role in our community,”

Cooley inherits a Georgetown team that finished 7-25 last season and missed the NCAA tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

“This is an exciting moment for Georgetown men’s basketball as we welcome Ed Cooley and his family to the Hilltop,” said Francis X. Rienzo Director of Athletics Lee Reed. “Coach Cooley is a mentor to young men, and a consistent winner with an impressive body of work. His previous experience gives him an understanding of our Jesuit values and I am confident that he is the coach to return our program to prominence within the BIG EAST and nationally.”Georgetown fans are excited to see what Cooley can do with the program and are hopeful that he can bring back the glory days of Georgetown basketball. While it may take some time for Cooley to fully implement his system and culture, his hiring represents a significant step forward for the Hoyas and signals a new era of Georgetown basketball.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

