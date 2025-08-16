Narragansett Showstopper — Mediterranean Villa in Anawan Cliffs Lists for $7,495,000

126 Cliff Drive | Narragansett, RI | 4 Beds | 3 Full Baths | 1 Half Bath | 5,895 Sq. Ft. | Private Access to Two Beaches | Offered by The Soby Roberts Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $7,495,000.

In the coveted enclave of Anawan Cliffs, where ocean vistas meet refined seclusion, 126 Cliff Drive stands as one of Narragansett’s most exceptional estates. This Coastal Mediterranean villa, set on nearly an acre of impeccably landscaped grounds, offers a rare blend of privacy, elegance, and resort-caliber living.

Framed by sculpted hedges, mature plantings, and gardens brimming with vegetables, herbs, and blooms, the property feels like a private sanctuary. The sun-washed façade opens to interiors that balance sophistication with warmth — from expansive living spaces to a grand, open-concept kitchen and dining area designed for gatherings both intimate and large. A serene first-floor primary suite option offers ease and flexibility, while three additional bedrooms, 3.5 luxe baths, a private office with balcony, and a three-car garage complete the residence. Premium security features provide peace of mind.

Outside, the grounds unfold into a true coastal retreat. A sparkling saltwater pool is the centerpiece, surrounded by multiple terraces for lounging and dining. A striking white brick chimney anchors the outdoor living space, while the fully equipped cabana — with its kitchen, fireplace, and retractable screens — invites year-round enjoyment. From nearly every angle, sweeping ocean views serve as a daily backdrop.

Residents of Anawan Cliffs enjoy private access to two neighborhood beaches, making the shoreline an effortless extension of home. All this, just 30 minutes from Newport, 90 minutes from Boston, and under three hours from New York City.

