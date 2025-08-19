Bodycam Footage Released of State Prosecutor’s Arrest at Clarke Cooke House

Newly released bodycam footage shows Rhode Island Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan hauled off in handcuffs after refusing to leave the Clarke Cooke House — shouting “I’m an AG!” over and over.

Police were called to Bannister’s Wharf just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 for “an unwanted party.” Staff told officers they wanted the women removed. “Anything we can do. Trespass, yes. I just need them out. Please,” one employee begged.

But Flanagan, who has worked in the AG’s office since 2018, dug in. The video shows her demanding officers shut off their cameras — “Protocol is that you turn it off. It’s a citizen request that you turn it off” — and firing back, “We’re not trespassing. You haven’t notified us that we’re trespassing.”

Cops warned her: “You’re trespassed and we got to leave now, unless you want to be in handcuffs.” Flanagan shot back, “You’re not going to arrest us.” Moments later, she was cuffed, shouting “I’m an AG!” nearly a dozen times before snarling, “You’re going to regret this” as she was shoved into the back of a cruiser.

Then it was her friend’s turn. Veronica Hannan went wild — yelling “Get your [expletive] hands off me,” slipping out of her handcuffs once, and kicking at the police car door while screaming as officers dragged her inside.

Flanagan was charged with willful trespass and given a court summons. Hannan faces trespass, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after her meltdown in front of stunned diners.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said the embarrassing incident is now under review.

Great job by the Newport police!

