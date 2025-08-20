Judge Frank Caprio, Beloved Providence Judge Known for Kindness, Dies at 88

Judge Frank Caprio, whose compassion and gentle humor made him a household name far beyond Rhode Island, has died at 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio, longtime chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court, became a global figure through “Caught in Providence,” the TV and online series that showcased his unique blend of fairness and empathy on the bench. Millions tuned in to see him waive fines, offer second chances, and remind defendants — often with a smile — that justice could be delivered with humanity.

Beyond the courtroom, Caprio was deeply devoted to his family. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Colleagues and admirers alike praised his humility and enduring belief in the goodness of people. His approach to justice turned everyday cases into lessons in kindness, leaving an imprint on audiences worldwide.

Caprio’s family said his legacy will live on in the countless acts of compassion he inspired.

“May we all strive to bring a little more compassion into the world,” they said in a statement, “just as he did every day.”

