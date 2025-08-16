Newport Victorian Cottage Sells for $1.135M in Yachting Village

A picture-perfect Victorian cottage in the heart of Newport’s Yachting Village has sold for $1,135,000.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home at 50 Lee Ave. was purchased with representation from Colleen Hagarty of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal. The property was listed by Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass.

Originally built in 1870 and completely renovated, the home blends historic charm with modern updates. The custom kitchen serves as the heart of the residence, opening to spacious living areas and a private outdoor patio with a storage shed and outdoor shower. Inside, hardwood floors, period details, and beautifully designed bathrooms complete the turn-key space.

The property also features central air, newer roof and windows, updated utilities, and parking for two vehicles. Just steps from the harbor, restaurants, and shops along Thames Street, the location offers quintessential Newport living.

