$6.45M Beavertail Waterfront Home Marks Jamestown’s Highest Sale of 2025

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced the $6.45 million sale of 120 Battery Lane, the highest-priced home sale in Jamestown so far this year, according to State-Wide MLS data. RPL Sales Associate Linda Mello represented the seller in the transaction.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath Beavertail estate spans 2.5 acres of pristine waterfront, offering panoramic views of Narragansett Bay from the Jamestown Bridge to Block Island. Recently renovated, the home’s main level features a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, an expansive living room with a dry bar and wood stove, and a sunlit dining area that opens to a wrap-around deck. Outdoor amenities include an infinity-edge pool, bluestone patio, and a full outdoor kitchen.

The property boasts two primary suites — one on the main level with deck access and another upstairs with a balcony, custom walk-in closet, and spa-like bath. The lower level offers a family room, office, laundry, and private shoreline access with moorings.

Mello, a lifelong Rhode Islander and Accredited Buyer’s Representative, has earned RI Monthly’s Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award in 2023 and 2024. She is recognized for her local expertise, negotiation skills, and client-focused service.

More information about Mello and her listings is available at LindaMello.ResidentialProperties.com.

