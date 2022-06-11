Gooseberry Beach given the all-clear and is reopened to swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health has given Gooseberry Beach the all-clear and has reopened the beach to swimming after the recent heavy rains.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

