Newport’s Hotel Viking to Lay Off 100+ Workers, Close for Renovations

Hotel Viking, one of Newport’s most recognizable and historic hotels, is preparing to lay off more than 100 employees as most of the property shuts down for renovations.

According to a letter filed with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, the layoffs will take effect Nov. 3. The notice, sent by the hotel’s director of human resources, Celeste Colon, said the closure is temporary but gave no clear timeline for reopening. Federal law requires businesses to notify the government at least 60 days before a mass layoff.

“We intend to re-open the property, but we cannot currently predict when that will occur due to the potential for supply chain problems and weather delays,” Colon wrote.

The 105 affected employees include the hotel’s executive chef, restaurant staff at One Bellevue, as well as managers, engineers, directors, housekeeping staff and other personnel. None of the workers are represented by a union.

Hotel Viking, perched on Newport’s Historic Hill since 1926, is a member of Historic Hotels of America and has long been considered a cornerstone of the city’s hospitality industry.

The property was acquired in April by KHP Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm specializing in hotels. The deal was part of a $300 million hotel investment fund that included other properties. The firm has not disclosed details of the planned renovations or the total investment.

For now, it remains unclear when construction will begin or how long the landmark hotel will be shuttered.

