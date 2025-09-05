Obituary: Betty Greenman (1926-2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Betty Joyce Greenman, who left us peacefully on August 29, 2025. Born on March 30, 1926, in Marinette, Wisconsin, Betty lived a full and vibrant life, ultimately calling Middletown, Rhode Island, her home but always maintained a passion for the Green Bay Packers. Betty was a dedicated parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church which she loved attending Mass on Sunday’ and Holy Days of obligation with family members.

Betty was not just a beloved mother, but also a dedicated professional in food service at the U.S. Navy Base, where her passion for nourishing others shone brightly. She was known for her warm smile, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to her family. Betty also loved managing her apartment house which took a great deal of her time. Mostly because, she was too friendly with her tenants and neighbors. She also enjoyed doing her yard work, shopping and maintaining her overall independent life style. She would always remind everyone about the “power of prayer” in our lives. She is truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.

Betty was predeceased in death by her loving husband; Clifford Max Greenman.

Betty is survived by her cherished children: Gerald Greenman, Clifford Greenman, Larry Greenman and Nancy Reed. Also her wonderful daughters-in-law, Alice (Cliff) and Ann Marie (Larry), and her son-in-law, John Reed. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to resonate in the lives she touched

Beloved Grandmother of Melissa, Jeremy, Rodney, Kenneth, Leigh Anne, Brian, Matthew, Eric, Steven and ten great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Betty’s remarkable life at her funeral services, visiting hours will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport on Thursday, September 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd. Middletown, RI on Friday, September 5th at 10 O’clock. She will be laid to rest in Newport Memorial Park, where her spirit will remain forever with those she loved. We invite all who knew Betty to join us in honoring her memory and the joy she brought to our lives. Your love and support are deeply appreciated during this time.

Rest in peace, dear Betty. You will be missed but never forgotten.

