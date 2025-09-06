Obituary: Sadie Emma Asher (2000-2025)

October 31, 2000 – September 4, 2025

Sadie Emma Asher, 24, passed away on September 4th, 2025.

Born in Newport and raised in Middletown, Sadie brought light and warmth to every life she touched. She is survived by her parents, Robert Asher and Laura Byam; her cherished siblings, Maddie Pirri, Aidan Asher, and Blair Borgeson; her beloved grandparents, Judith Asher and Kenneth Byam; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews who will forever hold her close in their hearts. She was the granddaughter of the late Robert Asher and the late Jayne Byam.

Sadie was known for her beautiful soul, infectious smile, and kind heart. Her bright blue eyes were breathtaking, captivating everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. She had a wonderful personality that made people feel instantly comfortable. She loved walking Jax and spending time on the beach, places where she felt most at peace. Her presence brought joy, laughter, and comfort to family and friends, and her memory will continue to do the same.

Sadie will be deeply missed and forever loved.

A private family service will be held to honor Sadie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI 02842, as Sadie adored animals — especially dogs.

