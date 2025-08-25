Obituary: Judge Frank Caprio (1936-2025)

November 24, 1936 — August 20, 2025

Judge Frank Caprio of Providence and Narragansett, a beloved humanitarian and global internet sensation, passed away on August 20th, surrounded by his devoted wife Joyce, family, and close friends.

Judge Caprio leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce Caprio, and five children: Frank T., David, Marissa Pesce, John, and Paul. He is also survived by seven grandchildren—Ashley (Caprio) Baccari, Alicia Caprio, Sophia Caprio, Frank Caprio II, John Robert Pesce III, Cristina Pesce, and Francesca Pesce—and two great-grandchildren, Richard Baccari III, and Joseph Baccari. He is survived by his brother Joseph Caprio and wife Irene Caprio. He is predeceased by his brother, Antonio Caprio Jr.

Born to Italian immigrants Antonio and Filomena Caprio, Frank was raised on Federal Hill in Providence with his two brothers. His parents’ values of hard work, service, and education shaped his life. He attended Providence public schools and graduated from Central High School, where he earned all-state honors in wrestling and was later inducted into the Rhode Island Wrestling Hall of Fame. He worked three jobs to put himself through Providence College, graduating in 1958, and began his career teaching American government at Hope High School. He also served in the Rhode Island National Guard combat engineers division. While teaching and coaching wrestling, he attended Suffolk University School of Law at night, earning his law degree and beginning a long, distinguished legal career in 1965.

In 1962 at age 25, he won an upset victory by defeating the long serving Providence City Council President. He remained active in politics throughout his life on the local, state, and national level, mentoring and helping candidates and elected officials. He built a successful law practice in the “Caprio Building” located at the corner of Atwells Avenue and Route 95, on the very land where his mother and aunts had lived. He trained and worked alongside his sons Frank and David, and cousin Anthony Caprio, building a multigenerational law firm that has spanned 60 years.

In 1978, with encouragement from close friends Joseph Formicola, Jr. and Jim Kelso, Frank joined them as business partners in The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett. Thanks to a dedicated and talented team, and the recent leadership of additional partners Robert Leonard and Elisa Wybraniec, the restaurant has become one of Rhode Island’s most iconic destinations.

Frank was recommended to serve as a judge on the Providence Municipal Court by Mayor Joseph Paolino, Jr., in 1985. He served on the bench for 38 years. His courtroom gained global fame through the 4 time Emmy-nominated television show, Caught in Providence. The program was the brainchild of his wife, Joyce, and his brother Joseph. Filming court sessions began in 1992 and the proceedings aired on RI public access cable TV and ABC6 until 2016, when the program became nationally syndicated on over 200 stations. Judge Caprio’s sincere compassion and humanity led to him becoming known as “the nicest judge in the world,” amassing over 26 million social media followers and more than 10 billion video views.

In February 2025, at age 88, he published a best-selling memoir Compassion in the Court: Life-Changing Stories from America’s Nicest Judge. His national publicity tour included sold-out book signings and major media appearances. He also was sought after for speaking engagements at legal and humanitarian events worldwide—including most recently in Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and as the recipient of the Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice in India.

Judge Caprio also served as Chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education for a decade, overseeing policy and major decisions for URI, Rhode Island College, and CCRI. In May 2025, he gave the commencement address at Providence College, earning a standing ovation for his message of “leaving the ladder down” to help others rise. He was awarded honorary doctorates from Suffolk University School of Law (1991), Providence College (2008), and the University of Rhode Island (2016). In a lifelong effort to give back, he created and funded scholarships for students at Central High School, Providence College, and Suffolk Law.

Judge Caprio instilled the values in his children that “family comes first” and to “be nice and help people.” He was a former president and long-time board member of the Aurora Civic Association.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Nardolillo Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Thursday, August 28, from 3pm – 7pm, with parking provided in the North Garage. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 29, at 10:00am at The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, Providence, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the Filomena Fund, c/o The Rhode Island Foundation, One Union Square, Providence, RI 02903 or online at www.RIFoundation.org/filomenafund.

