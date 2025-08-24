Maria Sharapova Inducted Into Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport With Surprise Tribute From Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova officially joined tennis royalty on Saturday, Aug. 23, as she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. The five-time Grand Slam champion was celebrated not only for her accomplishments on the court, but also for her global impact on the sport and business of tennis.

Sharapova retired in 2020 with a 645-171 career record, 36 singles titles, nearly $39 million in prize money, and a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors of her era. For more than a decade, she was the highest-paid female athlete in the world, leveraging her game into a powerful brand.

The night’s biggest surprise came when Serena Williams, her longtime rival, walked on stage to introduce her. The crowd erupted in cheers as the 23-time Grand Slam champion—herself eligible for Hall of Fame consideration in 2027—hailed Sharapova as one of her greatest challengers.

“There are only a few players in my career who challenged me to be the very best, every single time we stepped out on the court,” Williams said. “Maria Sharapova was one of them. Whenever I saw her name next to mine in the draw, I made sure I practiced harder.”

The two faced off 22 times between 2004 and 2019, with Williams leading the series 20-2. Sharapova’s two victories came in 2004 at Wimbledon and the WTA Championships, sparking a rivalry that captivated the sport for over a decade.

Sharapova reflected on that competitive fire in her speech. “It’s a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights,” she said of Williams. “We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out. We both hated to lose more than anything, and we both knew the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy.”

Her journey began humbly. At age 7, she arrived in Florida with her father, Yuri, a borrowed $700, and no English. A chance recommendation from Martina Navratilova led to a scholarship at IMG Academy, where her talent quickly blossomed.

“I said it once, and it rings even truer now—in giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life,” Sharapova told the crowd. “And what a remarkable, remarkable life.”

Hall of Famers including Navratilova, Jim Courier, Stan Smith and Andy Roddick were on hand in Newport, applauding a career now etched into history.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!