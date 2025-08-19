LGCYPET Launches in Rhode Island: New Platform Preserves Pet Memories with Digital Legacy and Keepsakes

A Rhode Island tech startup is launching a new way for pet owners to celebrate and preserve the memories of their beloved animals.

Digiamo, co-founded by entrepreneurs Tim Hebert and Dana DiPaolo, has unveiled LGCYPET, a platform designed to digitally honor pets while also providing owners with a physical keepsake. The service is now available at www.lgcypet.com.

“Pets weave themselves into the fabric of our hearts, and we’re beyond excited to launch LGCYPET to ensure their love endures,” said Dana Paul, Digiamo’s CEO. “This platform is a joyful celebration, digitally preserving your pet’s legacy while giving you a physical keepsake to treasure.”

The platform uses Digiamo’s proprietary “Experience Engine” to create personalized tributes, combining photos, videos and stories with a handcrafted keepsake. The goal, founders say, is to provide comfort, healing and lasting connection for families after the loss of a pet.

“We’re also bringing healing through love,” said Digiamo co-founder Brian Heil. “LGCYPET offers pet owners a beautiful way to embrace their grief while celebrating the joy their pets brought.”

Digiamo, headquartered in Warwick, R.I., has built its reputation on developing technology centered on personalization and meaningful experiences. With LGCYPET, the company says it is extending that mission to the pet community, offering what it calls a blend of “digital innovation and heartfelt design.”

The platform is aimed at both individual pet owners and businesses seeking to provide memorial services. More information about Digiamo can be found at www.digiamo.co.

