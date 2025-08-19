Obituary: Patrick J. Crookes

Patrick John Crookes,77, of Warwick, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center in West Roxbury, MA on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Patrick was born on December 6, 1947, to the late Arthur Crookes Jr. and Kathleen O’Brien Crookes in Newport, RI where he lived for most of his life.

Patrick was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1967 in Newport. Shortly after his graduation he began his service in the US Army. He was a door gunner aboard a military helicopter while serving in Vietnam for 3 years and became Corporal. He continued his service in the Army Reserves in Fort Hood, Texas until 1973. During his military service, Patrick was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations including: the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Service Star; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Aircraft Crewman Badge; Sharpshooter (Rifle).

Patrick attended Salve Regina University and studied psychology. He spent many years as a welding Supervisor on the Quonset Air Base (North Kingstown, RI) working at General Dynamics Electric Boat. Following this he had his own construction business, S&C Construction. Patrick following spent years bartending at his family’s bar, the Irish American, on Thames Street in Newport.

Patrick, or “Pat” loved music and could play multiple instruments but loved his guitars the most. He loved baseball, football, tennis, and golf. He was always laughing, and his laugh was infectious. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Patrick is survived by his loving daughters, Siobhan Crookes of Warwick, RI and Colleen Crookes of North Kingstown, RI. Also, by his admiring grandchildren Konnor Barbour, Juliet Crookes, and Hunter Mooney. Patrick is survived by his two brothers John Crookes and Arthur Crookes III and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his two brothers James Crookes and Dennis Crookes.

Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 20, from 4-7pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held Thursday, August 21 in the chapel at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI at 10:30 AM.

