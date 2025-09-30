McJackpot! McDonald’s Brings Back MONOPOLY with $1M Prize

McDonald’s is dusting off one of its biggest blockbusters — and it’s back with a vengeance.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Golden Arches is reviving its legendary MONOPOLY game, kicking off Oct. 6 with prizes so over-the-top you might actually forget about your fries. Think: a million American Airlines miles, a dream vacation to Universal Orlando, a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, shopping sprees — and yes, a cool $1 million in cash.

The twist? This time, the action plays out on your phone. Customers have to download the McDonald’s app, sign up for rewards, and register for the game. Do that early — between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 — and you’ll even pocket 500 bonus points before the game begins.

Once it’s live, players can score game pieces the old-school way — peeling them off select menu items like a large fries box — or by earning digital pieces through the app. Every piece gets you a shot at instant prizes or property cards, plus a “bonus play” for a second chance at scoring big.

“Our fans have been clamoring for the return of MONOPOLY at McDonald’s, and we’re thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, the company’s chief marketing and customer experience officer.

The fast-food giant is betting nostalgia and massive prizes will lure customers back through its doors — and straight into its loyalty program. More than 30 menu items will come with MONOPOLY pieces, from Egg McMuffins to Quarter Pounders.

The promotion runs through Nov. 2, meaning there’s less than a month to chase the loot. And if history is any indication, expect a frenzy — the MONOPOLY game was once McDonald’s most famous promotion, drawing millions of players nationwide.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return,” said Brian Baker, senior vice president at Hasbro.. “We can’t wait for them to experience the unforgettable excitement that MONOPOLY at McDonald’s delivers.”

Prizes, rules, and the full breakdown can be found at playatmcd.com.