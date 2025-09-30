Police: Man Hit in Head With Putter at East Greenwich Golf Course, Suspect Charged With Felony Assault

Two men were arrested after a violent confrontation at East Greenwich Country Club earlier this month, police said.

Officers responded to the golf club around 7:23 p.m. on Sept. 19 after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries to the back and left side of his head.

The victim told police the incident began after a group behind him hit a golf ball toward the green where his group was playing. The situation escalated into shouting and swearing before one man, later identified as 20-year-old Cameron Chase, allegedly waved a putter in the air and struck him in the back of the head.

Chase ran into the woods but was later spotted walking on Division Road and taken into custody. He was charged with felony assault and disorderly conduct. The injured golfer was transported to Kent County Hospital for treatment.

Police said the dispute continued when another golfer, Joseph Folco, threw Chase’s golf clubs — worth more than $4,000 — into a nearby lake. Folco was arrested and charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Chase told officers he had been swinging the club in self-defense. Both men were arraigned after their arrests.

