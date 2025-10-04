Brown Stuns No. 8 URI to Win Governor’s Cup 28-21

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — In a game packed with history and high drama, Brown University pulled off a 28-21 upset win over No. 8/10 Rhode Island on Friday night in the inaugural football game at the new Centreville Bank Stadium.

It marked Brown’s first Governor’s Cup victory since 2017, its first win over a ranked opponent since 2009, and the program’s first win over a top-10 foe since 1981—when it also beat URI.

The Bears (2-1) leaned on their defense, forcing four turnovers—including a clutch interception by junior Miles Brophy with 30 seconds left to seal the win. Senior Elias Archie was everywhere, notching an interception, a forced fumble at the goal line, and a fumble recovery.

Brown struck first after Archie’s early interception set up a quick 6-yard touchdown run by Matt Childs. URI responded with a scoring drive of its own, but the Bears answered again, capping a 75-yard march with an 18-yard touchdown grab by Ty Pezza to go up 14-7.

The Rams (4-2) tied it again on a 30-yard pass from Devin Farrell to Omari Walker, but Childs’ second rushing touchdown gave Brown a 21-14 lead at halftime. Farrell finished 30-of-44 for 353 yards and three touchdowns, but was also picked off twice.

URI appeared poised to tie the game in the third quarter before Archie forced a fumble into the end zone. Brown followed with a back-breaking 17-play, 80-yard drive ending in an 8-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Miller.

Rhody pulled within one score with 4:11 left, but Brophy’s interception in the final minute ended the comeback bid.

Brown will visit Bryant next Friday night, while Rhode Island returns to Meade Stadium to face New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct. 11.

