URI Rams Capture Sixth Straight Governor’s Cup, Top Brown 31-21

In a thrilling showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats, the University of Rhode Island Rams (5-1) secured their sixth consecutive Governor’s Cup with a hard-fought 31-21 victory over in-state rivals Brown University (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. This marked the 42nd installment of the storied rivalry, and it was a game filled with dramatic momentum swings, highlighted by four lead changes and two ties.

The game turned on a crucial fourth-quarter defensive stand by URI. Linebacker Gabe Salomons emerged as the hero, stopping a Brown drive with a critical tackle on a fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 34-yard line. Moments later, Salomons blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt, igniting URI’s offense and sealing the win.

The Bears struck first, capitalizing on an early turnover. Noble Cooper III intercepted Rams quarterback Devin Farrell at the Rhody 45 and raced down to the URI 4-yard line. On the very next play, Jordan Delucia powered through for a quick 7-0 lead.

But the Rams responded. Farrell showcased his dual-threat ability, breaking off a stunning 44-yard run on first-and-10, only to see a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Brown push URI to the Bears’ 18. Two plays later, Farrell connected with Marquis Buchanan for a 16-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

URI took its first lead just before the end of the opening period with a 2-yard touchdown run by Malik Grant, capping an 11-play, 57-yard drive to make it 14-7.

Brown would not go quietly, however. After a series of stalled possessions, the Bears found their rhythm with an 11-play, 66-yard drive, culminating in a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Willcox to tie the game at 14-14.

The second half saw Brown take control with a methodical 75-yard drive, with running back Qwentin Brown scoring from a yard out to give the Bears a 21-14 advantage. But the Rams were quick to counter, driving 77 yards downfield to set up a 20-yard field goal from Ty Groff, narrowing the gap to 21-17.

URI’s defense made another stand on Brown’s next possession. Salomons and defensive back Ayinde Johnson combined to stop Qwentin Brown on fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 34, forcing a turnover on downs. The Rams seized the opportunity, with Deon Silas breaking off a 21-yard run and Shawn Harris taking an end-around for a 45-yard touchdown, putting URI back in front at 24-21.

The turning point came when Salomons blocked a field goal attempt by Christopher Maron, keeping URI ahead. The Rams then marched 80 yards in just nine plays, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown run by Farrell that extended their lead to 31-21.

Emmanuel Gomes sealed the deal with an interception on Brown’s first play following URI’s final touchdown. Though the Bears regained possession with under two minutes left, a fumble caused by Malachi Burby was recovered by Moses Meus, icing the victory for URI.

With this victory, Rhode Island has now claimed six straight Governor’s Cups and leads the series 23-19 since the trophy’s inception. This also marks the third straight game and the fourth time this season the Rams have triumphed after trailing in the fourth quarter.

Buchanan had a standout performance with nine catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, marking his first 100-yard game of the season. Grant rushed for a touchdown for the third consecutive game, totaling five touchdowns in three weeks.

On defense, Seun Filaoye recorded a career-high 10 tackles, while Salomons finished with six tackles, two for loss, and the crucial blocked field goal. Cornerback Ayinde Johnson and linebacker Cole Brockwell each added nine tackles to the effort.

A sellout crowd of 5,773 fans witnessed the exciting contest at Meade Stadium.

Up Next: The Rams will return to Colonial Athletic Association action, heading to New Hampshire on Saturday, October 19, for a 1 p.m. matchup that will be streamed live on FloFootball.com.

