Brown University Reaches Deal with Trump Administration to Resolve Discrimination Complaints and Restore Federal Funding

Brown University announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to unfreeze federal research funding, while committing to major policy changes on admissions, sex definitions, and protections for Jewish students.

The deal ends three federal reviews into whether Brown violated anti-discrimination laws. In exchange, the Ivy League school will direct $50 million over 10 years to Rhode Island workforce programs and revise campus policies.

As part of the agreement, Brown will remove race as a factor in admissions, eliminate any “unlawful” diversity quotas or targets, and adopt federal definitions of “male” and “female” for NCAA athletics and campus housing. The school also agreed to prohibit gender-transition surgeries and puberty blockers for minors in university-affiliated facilities.

The move follows allegations that Brown failed to adequately address harassment of Jewish students. The university pledged new protections, continued funding for Hillel programs, and an independent review of campus climate and social media harassment targeting Jewish students.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the deal a “step toward restoring merit-based admissions and ensuring all students can learn free from discrimination.”

Brown President Christina Paxson emphasized the agreement did not admit fault, saying the university would “continue to foster free inquiry, discovery, and academic freedom.”

The resolution will also restore more than $50 million in unpaid federal medical research grants and allow Brown to compete for future funding — marking a major turning point in a high-profile clash over sex, race, and religious protections on campus.

