Newport City Council Unanimously Approves First Reading Of The Fifth Element’s Outdoor Ice Skating Rink Proposal

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday night, the Newport City Council gave its approval to a first reading of the proposed outdoor ice skating rink at The Fifth Element on Broadway. The owners of The Fifth Element had shared their ambitious plan in December, outlining the transformation of a recently constructed parking lot beside their restaurant into a vibrant public ice skating facility.

The proposal, submitted to the city, envisions a multifaceted project aimed at enhancing the local community’s recreational options. The facility is set to offer a unique blend of entertainment and relaxation, featuring a full-scale skating rink suitable for enthusiasts of all ages. Additional amenities include convenient skate rental services, limited outdoor seating arrangements, and a thoughtfully curated outdoor bar. Patrons can anticipate enjoying seasonal cocktails and canned beverages in the winter ambiance.

To complement the overall experience, a selection of delectable offerings from The Fifth Element’s celebrated menu will be available, catering to the culinary cravings of visitors. This integration of diverse elements aims to create a dynamic space appealing to a broad audience.

Beyond adding a new dimension to the local entertainment scene, this innovative project underscores The Fifth Element’s commitment to enhancing the community’s recreational options. The establishment looks forward to contributing to Newport’s vibrant atmosphere and providing a unique and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.

The approved hours of operation for the facility are Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday & Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The council must approve a second reading of the license application on January 24th for final approval.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

