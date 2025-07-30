Obituary: James B. Robinson (1921-2025)

James B. Robinson, 103, formerly of Newport, RI, born in Hardeeville, SC on September 2, 1921, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2025 in the RI Veterans Home in Bristol. James was predeceased by his first wife, Ethel V. Robinson, then by his second wife, Eva D. Robinson, both of Newport.

James graduated from high school in 1939 and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served his country for 24 years. He served for 26 years in the Navy during WWII; a recipient of the George T. Downing Award, he was also awarded a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and many others. He moved to Newport after returning from the Navy to raise a family. After moving to Newport, he worked at the Officer’s Club on the Navy Base in Food Service and at the Navy Base Supply Warehouse as a Military Personal Property Inspector. He retired from the navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 1963 and retired again from federal civil service at the Newport Naval Base in 1985. He served in federal service for a total of 42 years, and upon his retirement, volunteered as a cook at St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen for 20 years.

James was a member of the Dahlia Society of RI, and at a time held the title of Vice President. He was also a member of the St. John the Evangelist Church, where he served as Vestry and Senior Warden. He was a man of faith and had lots of friends and colleagues.

He leaves behind a son, James ‘Mike’ Robinson of Middletown and his children Paulette & Jamie. His daughter Rhonda M. Robinson and her loving companion Cathy Molignano, of East Providence. He also leaves his siblings, Barbara Landon of Pooler, GA, and Charles Robinson of Hardeeville, SC, his stepchildren, Jay McKinney of Germany, and Timothy McKinney of Newport. He additionally leaves behind several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by siblings Richard Robinson, and Vera Trappio. his son Emmanuel J. Robinson; his daughter Mabel Sutton. His stepchildren, Christine McKinnon, Winston McKinney and Larry McKinney. His grandson Gregson Sutton.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 17 from 5:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 18 at 11:00am in St. John the Evangelist Church, Washington St at Poplar Street, Newport.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Evangelist Church Building Fund, 61 Poplar St, Newport.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!