Tickets Now on Sale: Chef Marcus Samuelsson Headlines Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2025

The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is raising a glass to its 20th year in decadent style, September 18–21, with Rosecliff and Marble House serving as the gilded backdrop. And this year, all eyes are on culinary powerhouse Marcus Samuelsson, who will headline two marquee events that promise to blend flavor, culture, and a dash of star power.

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson has built an empire of acclaimed restaurants stretching from New York to Miami to Addis Ababa, collecting eight James Beard Awards and a string of TV credits from Chopped to Netflix’s Iron Chef. At Newport, he’ll helm the exclusive Vintner Dinner on September 19, crafting a signature first course alongside celebrated chefs Kevin Des Chenes, Terence Feury, and Adam Young. The following day, Rosecliff hosts “In Conversation with Marcus Samuelsson,” an intimate dive into his remarkable culinary journey and philosophy of taste.

The festival’s 20th edition isn’t just about big names; it’s about indulgence in every form. Over 23 tasting seminars will uncork the best in wine, spirits, and craft beer, while the brand-new Soiree du Vin adds a chic twist to the lineup. Whether your palate leans toward pinot noir, bourbon, or caviar, the program reads like a gourmand’s dream.

“This milestone year is going to be unforgettable,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO of The Preservation Society of Newport County. “Chef Samuelsson brings an international flair, and our expanded seminars and new events will celebrate this festival in fine style.”

Tickets, including access to the legendary Tasting Tent, go on sale Thursday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Preservation Society and its stewardship of Newport’s iconic historic properties.

More details and tickets are available at newportmansions.org/ events/newport-mansions-wine- food-festival-2025 .

