Where Riverfront Serenity Meets Refined Living – Sakonnet Estate in Portsmouth Lists for $6,495,000

105 Heidi Drive | Portsmouth, RI | 4 Beds, 5 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath | 6,564 Sq. Ft. of Interior Living Space | Offered by Christine Tellefsen of Residential Properties Ltd. for $6,495,000.

Perched at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on the Sakonnet River, 105 Heidi Drive, Portsmouth, RI, is a thoughtfully renovated waterfront estate offering over 6,500 square feet of sophisticated coastal living.

Set against a backdrop of sweeping river views, this 4-bedroom, 5.1-bathroom home seamlessly blends timeless design with modern comfort. Expansive windows flood the interiors with natural light and frame panoramic water vistas from nearly every room, creating a calming, immersive connection to the landscape.

An open-concept layout anchors the main level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas flow effortlessly — perfect for both relaxed mornings and elegant entertaining. A designer kitchen, spa-style baths, and warm hardwood flooring lend a sense of understated luxury throughout. The primary suite offers a true retreat with a private deck, serene water views, and a generous, spa-inspired bath.

Outside, the home unfolds to a riverfront setting ideal for kayaking, paddleboarding, or simply watching the boats roll by. The expansive deck, pool, and peaceful shoreline offer space to unwind, entertain, or enjoy the ever-changing light over the water.

