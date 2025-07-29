Obituary: Domonick Cornwallace Knight (1987-2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Domonick Cornwallace Knight, a beloved husband, son, uncle, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, who departed this life on July 15, 2025, at the age of 38. Domonick was born on March 4, 1987, in McKeesport, PA, and spent his life brightening the hearts of those around him with his genuine warmth and vibrant spirit.

Domonick was a passionate musician and poet who pursued his creative dreams with fervor. He had an incredible talent for crafting beautiful melodies and weaving words that resonated with the soul. Domonick was in the process of writing a book, which attests to his perfectionist nature; he approached every endeavor with the careful thought and dedication that defined his character.

His magnetic personality illuminated any room he entered, making it nearly impossible not to like him. He was a man of wisdom, with an unforgettable ability to connect with others. Wherever he went, he knew someone-a testament to his genuine engagement with the world around him. Domonick was not only a lover of music but also an athlete who excelled in track and field during his high school years, setting four indoor track records and competing in multiple events, including the 4×100 relay, 100, 200, 400, and triple jump.

In addition to his love for the arts and sports, Domonick cherished the great outdoors. He found peace and joy in fishing, camping, and simply being surrounded by nature. His varied career paths included boat work, roofing, and professional truck driving, where he displayed the same commitment and work ethic as he did in every aspect of his life.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was stationed as a Military Police officer. Though his time in service was brief, he carried with him the discipline, integrity, and sense of duty that defined his character throughout his life.

Domonick leaves behind his beloved wife, Kristen Knight, and their children: Nieema, Lorena, Jade, and Domonick II, and godson, Bryan Phillips, III. He is also survived by his siblings-sisters, Danielle Ogarro, Antionette Brooks, Doris Souza, and brothers, Joseph Davis, Antonio Barnes, Anthony Knight, and Sulaymaan Miles, as well as his parents, Anthony and Brenda Knight, Deborah Miller who was like a second mother, and abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will gather to honor Domonick’s life on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home immediately following at 4:15pm. For those unable to attend, Domonick’s funeral service will be livestreamed, https://link.memorial/DomonickKnight

Domonick Cornwallace Knight will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. As we come together to celebrate his life, we invite all to share their fond memories and stories of a man who brought so much joy and a lesson in kindness to everyone he met.