Obituary: Aaliyah Hightower (2009-2025)

It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we announce the passing of Aaliyah Shanell Hightower, 16, a brilliant young soul who graced our lives from July 10, 2009, until her untimely departure on July 17, 2025. Aaliyah was born in Newport, Rhode Island, where she embraced life with a passion that inspired all who knew her. Though her time with us was brief, she embodied a spirit that soared high, touching the lives of many with her kindness, intelligence, and creativity.

Aaliyah was a shining light, driven by her dream of becoming a neuroradiologist. Her academic pursuits were matched only by her athletic talents. She tried her hand at sailing, tennis, ballet, softball, basketball and cross country. An artist at heart, her drawings captured the essence of life around her, and her talent was a testament to her diligence and creativity. There was nothing Aaliyah couldn’t do. She loved traveling, volunteering at the Potter Shelter with the kittens, playing Fortnite and enjoying time with family.

As a member of the Key Club, Aaliyah dedicated her time volunteering and participating in the Smiles Program. Her unwavering commitment to uplifting others was evident in the joy she brought to her family and friends.

Aaliyah was not just remarkable in her pursuits but also in her character. Cherished memories include cozy group photos taken on the couch with her siblings and cousins, and the thrill of zipping around on her e-bike. She also worked at the Surf Club, where her vibrant spirit shone bright.

Aaliyah leaves behind her loving nana, Cindy Hightower; her sister and brother, Lily and Leo; numerous aunts and uncles; cousins; and countless friends. She is remembered with deep affection by her family, friends and the community, who will carry forward her legacy of love and compassion.

In honor of Aaliyah’s incredible life, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We invite all who loved her to come together to celebrate her extraordinary journey and to find comfort in one another as we remember the joy she brought into our lives.

Though her time was short, Aaliyah Shanell Hightower lived each day to the fullest, and her light will continue to shine in the hearts of those she touched.

Cindy and her family would like to thank the community for the help, support and love they have given to them during this difficult time. They will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Aaliyah’s name to the Potter Shelter or Suicide Prevention.

