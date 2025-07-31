West Nile Virus Detected in Rhode Island for First Time in 2025

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Department of Health (RIDOH) have reported the first detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this year.

A mosquito sample collected in East Providence on July 21 tested positive for the virus at the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories. Other mosquito samples collected across the state showed no evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV), or additional WNV.

WNV is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the United States. While most people infected never develop symptoms, about one in five experience fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, the virus can lead to serious complications affecting the nervous system. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV in humans.

Health officials are urging residents to reduce the risk of mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing outdoors, and eliminating standing water around homes.

Weekly test results are available on RIDOH’s arboviral surveillance webpage. More information on mosquito-borne illness prevention can be found at health.ri.gov/mosquito and dem.ri.gov/mosquito.

