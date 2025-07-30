Where Coastal Grandeur Meets Garden Serenity — Poppasquash Point Estate in Bristol Lists for $4,399,000

15 Courageous Circle | Bristol, RI | 5 Beds, 4 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath | 6,680 Sq. Ft. of Interior Living Space 2.2 Acres in Exclusive Poppasquash Point | Offered by Beth Davis of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $4,399,000.

Set on 2.2 beautifully landscaped acres in Bristol’s prestigious private community of Poppasquash Point, 15 Courageous Circle is a refined coastal estate offering 6,680 square feet of elegant living space, expansive wraparound porches, and postcard-worthy sunset views.

Thoughtfully designed and meticulously maintained, this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence is ideal for both everyday living and effortless entertaining. A sun-filled foyer welcomes you into a chef’s kitchen with top-tier appliances, multiple dining areas, and spacious gathering rooms that flow seamlessly throughout the main level.

Natural light pours in from every direction, while architectural details — from coffered ceilings to custom millwork — lend timeless character to each room. The wraparound porch and sweeping lawn provide multiple vantage points for enjoying peaceful mornings, golden hour cocktails, or long summer evenings by the bay.

Upstairs, five bedrooms and four full bathrooms offer comfort, privacy, and flexibility — ideal for hosting guests, accommodating a growing household, or establishing multiple work-from-home spaces.

Charming details are woven throughout, from hidden nooks to wide, sunlit hallways. This is a home designed for those who appreciate space, beauty, and the ease of coastal living in one of Rhode Island’s most coveted enclaves.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!