Newport Man Found Dead in Providence River

Police in East Providence have identified the body found in the Providence River last Thursday night as 44-year-old Marcus Harris of Newport. The discovery was made by a pedestrian walking along the East Bay Bike Path, who spotted the body on the shoreline.

While the cause of death appears to be drowning, confirmation is pending from the medical examiner. Authorities have stated that there is no suspicion of foul play in Harris’s death.

