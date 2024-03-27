Senator Reed & Women’s Fund of Rhode Island Celebrate Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month and to highlight women who mentor and provide guidance, support, and community connections to fellow women and girls, U.S. Senator Jack Reed teamed up with the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island (WFRI) to discuss strategies for developing successful mentoring relationships and supporting the next generation of Rhode Island women leaders.

Senator Reed and WFRI CEO Kelly Nevins convened a special Women’s History Month panel discussion entitled, “Celebrating Women as Mentors,” featuring several women mentors and mentees who shared their experiences and insights into lifting up female voices and advancing equality in public service and leadership.

“Women’s History Month is an opportunity to reflect about women’s contributions to every aspect of our society. I was proud to team up with the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island to hold this important conversation and talk about how we can work together to ensure that progress in the fight for equality continues,” said Senator Jack Reed. “We can all point to people who have helped us on our journey, whether at school, on the job, or out in the community. Mentoring is the essential element that propels us forward. Today’s discussion helped us look ahead to how we can strengthen opportunities for women and girls in our state by fostering more mentoring relationships and encouraging more women to be leaders of tomorrow.”

“Mentorship fosters a learning mindset, builds relationships, develops skills, and increases confidence. The data tells us that 31 percent of women with female mentors were promoted in the workplace over the last year compared to 21 percent of their peers,” said WFRI CEO Kelly Nevins. “I was glad to help convene this important discussion with Senator Reed to connect more female mentors and mentees and discuss how we can strengthen mentorship infrastructure in our state to further foster diversity and enhance leadership abilities.”

Panelists for the discussion included Channavy Chhay and Upine Minyvong of the Center for Southeast Asians; Kristina Byrne and Selina of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Rhode Island; and Tiffany Jimenez and Sarah Murray of the Women’s Policy Institute.

The panelists discussed strategies for cultivating and growing successful mentoring relationships as well as tips to boost mentoring infrastructure across Rhode Island to help expand opportunities for career development.

This special Women’s History Month event was hosted by WFRI and the Cranston Public Library, with help from the organizations participating in the panel discussion as well as Mentor Rhode Island.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

