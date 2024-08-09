Newport Man Killed in Crosswalk Identified as Timothy Gillissie

The Newport Police Department has identified the pedestrian who tragically died in a motor vehicle accident late Monday night as Timothy Gillissie, a 52-year-old local resident.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:23 p.m. on August 5, 2024, at the intersection of Broadway and Bedlow Avenue. Gillissie was struck by a vehicle while crossing in a designated crosswalk. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by a 56-year-old Newport resident.

Emergency responders from the Newport Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and transported Gillissie to Rhode Island Hospital. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Newport Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver, who has been cited for Right of Way in Crosswalk (first offense) and Operating without Evidence of Insurance.

Authorities are urging any witnesses who have not yet come forward or anyone with additional information to contact the Newport Police Department at 401-847-1306.

This tragic accident highlights the ongoing need for pedestrian safety, and the Newport Police Department urges all drivers to remain alert, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic.

