Newport Harbor Yacht Club Dominates: Sweeps Morgan Cup for Dual Crown Triumph

In the world of keelboat team racing, Newport Harbor Yacht Club (NHYC) has firmly established itself as the team to beat. While there’s no official AP ranking for the sport, the crew from Newport Beach, California, has left little doubt about who’s on top. Fresh off a victory at the Baldwin Cup in April, the NHYC squad added another feather to its cap earlier today by capturing the Morgan Cup at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court. With these back-to-back wins, NHYC now holds two of the most prestigious team-racing trophies simultaneously.

“This is super exciting,” said NHYC team captain Jake La Dow, the leader of a crew that’s been on a mission. “We finished second last year with the same core group, and our goal this year was to come back and win. Crossing that last race in a 1-2-3 combination and knowing we had the event sealed was a thrilling moment for us.”

The drama didn’t stop there. The battle for second place came down to a tie-breaker, with New York Yacht Club edging out Corinthian Yacht Club of Marblehead, Massachusetts, thanks to a superior head-to-head record. Great Britain’s Royal Thames Yacht Club took fourth, while Larchmont Yacht Club from New York rounded out the top five.

The New York Yacht Club has been a key player in elevating adult team racing, starting with the creation of the New York Yacht Club Invitational Team Race Regatta for the Commodore George R. Hinman Masters Trophy in 2000. Over the years, the event lineup expanded, including the all-ages Morgan Cup in 2003 and the Grandmasters Team Race Regatta in 2010, which requires skippers to be at least 60 years old. These prestigious events, held over consecutive weekends in August at the Harbour Court, attract top-tier team racers from both the United States and Europe, all competing in the Club’s fleet of 22 Sonar keelboats.

This year’s Morgan Cup saw conditions that ran the gamut, from gusts into the mid-20s on Friday to a calm morning today that delayed racing as teams waited for the breeze to pick up. Throughout it all, consistency proved to be the key to NHYC’s triumph.

“As a team, we started very consistently all event,” La Dow reflected. “We had maybe one or two races where we were at a disadvantage off the line, but our focus on disciplined team racing and simply sailing the boats well kept us in the game.”

La Dow was quick to praise his 12-person squad, especially their performance in the challenging breezy conditions that kicked off the regatta.

“The skippers often get the spotlight,” he acknowledged. “But really, it’s a team effort. The crew’s role, especially in those demanding conditions, is crucial. Whether it’s nailing the pole on the jibe or flying the spinnaker just right, every piece has to work together. If one element is off, the whole mission can fail.”

Success at this level doesn’t happen without serious preparation, and La Dow credits Newport Harbor Yacht Club’s commitment to their team.

“It starts with our club,” he said. “We’ve got tremendous support, and we’re out practicing weekly and competing in weekend regattas throughout the year. It’s truly a big club effort.”

With the Morgan Cup now in their possession, NHYC will have a short break before the team-racing action continues at Harbour Court with the Hinman Masters next weekend, followed by the Grandmasters the weekend after. If this weekend’s performance is any indication, NHYC’s rivals will need to bring their A-game.

2024 New York Yacht Club Invitational Team Race Regatta for the Morgan Cup

August 9 to 11

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

Newport, R.I.

Final Results

Click here for complete scoring matrix

Click here for race-by-race results

1. Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 15 race wins; 2. New York (N.Y.) Yacht Club – Levesque, 13; 3. Corinthian Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass., 13; 4. Royal Thames Yacht Club, London, Great Britain, 9; 5. Larchmont (N.Y.) Yacht Club, 9; 6. Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, Centre Island, N.Y., 7; 7. Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass., 9; 8. New York (N.Y.) Yacht Club – Merson, 4; 9. San Diego (Calif.) Yacht Club, 4; 10. Annapolis (Md.) Yacht Club 3.

