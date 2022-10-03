Former Newport Mayors Winthrop and Sardella endorse Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large

BedJet CEO Mark Aramli’s election campaign for a City Council At-Large seat is off to a strong start. Two former longtime Mayors of Newport, Harry Winthrop and Richard Sardella, have both come out to endorse and support Mark’s run.

Harry Winthrop, a lifetime Newporter who served six terms on the Newport City Council said, “Mark Aramli is a great candidate for City Council and would bring exceptional capability and judgement to the role. Newport’s future would be in great hands with Mark and I fully endorse him for City Council”.

Richard Sardella, who served four terms on the Newport City Council said “Mark Aramli is a great choice. Newport would be in safe hands and I strongly endorse Mark for City Council, he has my support.”

Mark Aramli is one of Newport’s most successful business entrepreneurs, having built his BedJet company from his kitchen table here in town into a multi-national business selling in 40 countries. Mark had an appearance on Shark Tank, where the Shark’s told him BedJet would fail and “was dead already”. His BedJet company was later declared by Kiplinger’s Magazine to be of the top ten most successful “fails” in the history of Shark Tank.

When asked about the back-to-back endorsements, Aramli said “Harry Winthrop and Richard Sardella are much-loved and long-time contributors to our city. I’m honored to have their support. I believe they both see the value in having a strong local business owner involved in Newport city government. A business owner whose primary goals would be prioritizing Newport for locals first and bringing common sense business principles to city government.”

