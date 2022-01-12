Newport to be Featured in FOX Nation’s Castles USA

FOX Nation will debut season three of Castles USA on Monday, January 24th. Hosted by FOX News Channel’s Judge Jeanine Pirro, the two-episode season will follow Pirro as she dives into the history of two of the most beautiful castles in the United States, including The Elms in Newport, Rhode Island and George Eastman House in Rochester, New York.

Episode One: The Elms

Judge Pirro will explore one of the most treasured structures of the Gilded Age. Constructed in 1901, The Elms was the summer residence of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Julius Berwind. Modeled after the mid-18th century French Chateau d’Asnieres (c.1750) outside Paris, the Newport mansion was designated a National Landmark in 1996. Pirro will discuss the unique architecture and materials used throughout the building.

Episode Two: George Eastman House

George Eastman, founder of the Eastman Kodak Company, purchased this Rochester, New York property in 1902. Following his death in 1932, Eastman left most of his estate to the University of Rochester, where it now serves as a museum. Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966, the estate is home to the world’s oldest museum of photography. Pirro will go behind the scenes to showcase the original collections and rich holdings within the structure.

