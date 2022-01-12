National Endowment for the Arts announces $195,000 in Project Funding to 11 RI arts organizations

The National Endowment for the Arts announced today the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2022, with 11 awards totaling nearly $195,000 to Rhode Island-based arts and culture organizations.

Nationally, the first round of NEA’s recommended awards for fiscal year 2022 totaled 1,498 awards and nearly $33.2 million in funds. The Grants for Arts Projects funding spanned 15 artistic disciplines and reached communities in every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Recipients of the Challenge America grant program, NEA Literature Fellowships in creative writing and translation, and support for arts research projects were also included in this announcement.

“Congratulations to the 11 RI grantees, who are being awarded federal dollars to support our thriving arts community, a key economic sector,” Governor McKee said. “We thank RI’s Congressional delegation, Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Congressmen Langevin and Cicilline, and the NEA for once again investing in our important arts and culture economy.”

“These grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being for communities and individuals and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time.”

“This funding punctuates how Rhode Island’s arts and culture community has overcome significant challenges to emerge more vital and to continue to inspire with its creativity and resilience,” RISCA’s spokesperson, Faye Zuckerman, said. “We are grateful to the NEA and our Congressional delegation for this support of a key economic driver.”

The NEA is committed to equity, access, and fostering mutual respect for the diverse beliefs and values of all individuals and groups. Applications for funding demonstrated a commitment by the arts and culture sector to provide more equitable and accessible pathways for arts engagement.

Click here to see the national listing of grantees.

Rhode Island Grants

Alliance of Artists Communities, $40,000, Providence, Grants for Arts Projects – Artist Communities.

Barbeito, Patricia, $10,000, Providence, Literature Fellowships: Translation Projects – Literary Arts

Brown University, $20,000, Providence, Grants for Arts Projects – Visual Arts

DownCity Design $35,000, Providence, Grants for Arts Projects – Design

New Urban Arts, $10,000, Providence, Grants for Arts Projects – Arts Education

Providence College, $15,000, Providence, Research Grants in the Arts

Rhode Island Latino Arts, $10,000, Providence, Challenge America

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, $10,000, Providence, Challenge America

Trinity Repertory Company, $10,000, Providence, Grants for Arts Projects – Theater

Magidow, Melanie, $10,000, South Kingstown, Literature Fellowships: Translation Projects – Literary Arts

Riverzedge Arts), $25,000, Woonsocket, Grants for Arts Projects – Design

