Newport Mansions to require full Covid vaccination, boosters, and masks for visitors

The Preservation Society of Newport County will require all visitors at their properties age 5 and older to show proof of vaccination beginning on Monday, January 3rd.

On January 15th, all visitors age 5 and older will be required to show proof of Covid vaccination and, if eligible, proof of booster shots.

Every visitor must all wear a mask at all times when visiting the mansions.

Negative Covid tests will not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination.

“We continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID, and we intend to be flexible and responsive to evolving conditions,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said Tuesday. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to help protect the health of our visitors and our staff. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

