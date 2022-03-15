Obituary: Eileen Sullivan Leonard (1920 – 2022)

Eileen Sullivan Leonard, 101, of Newport, RI died peacefully on March 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Leonard Jr.

Born September 2, 1920, to Jeremiah J. and Rosina (Holten) Sullivan in Newport, she was a 1938 graduate of Rogers High School and attended Briarwood Manor College in New York. Following college, she worked for her father at the Jerry J. Sullivan Construction Company in the office. Eileen played on the golf and tennis teams at Rogers, she was Captain of the Cheerleaders and Tennis team. Eileen also skied and was on bowling leagues for many years. She married Charles A. Leonard Jr. a naval aviator on November 8, 1945, in Newport and were married 68 years. They lived in Fort Lauderdale and Pensacola, FL, Coronado, CA, and many other places, finally residing back in Newport.

Together they had three daughters Eileen, Colleen, and Maureen. When her daughters were grown, she went into real estate and was top listing and selling agent at Gallery of Homes. Eileen stayed active playing tennis and bowling. She was a member of Newport Hospital Auxiliary, Redwood Library, Preservation Society, and a lifelong member of Hazards Beach. She loved volunteering at the soup kitchen with her close friend Liz Rooney. She was a member of St. Augustin’s church. She and Chuck wintered in Florida with many lifelong friends from Newport. She loved family vacations to Disney World and numerous Princess Cruises. Family was important to Eileen, she loved being with her three daughters and their husbands and cherished her five grandsons and four great grandchildren.

She is survived by daughters Eileen L. MacDonald (Mike), Colleen L. Martin (Jay), Maureen L. Rogers (Jeff). Five grandsons Michael F. MacDonald (Lori), Shawn P. MacDonald (Donna), Patrick C. MacDonald, Jeremiah M. Rogers (Kate-Lyn) and Kyle A. Martin. Four Great Grandchildren Tyler N. MacDonald, Alexa R. MacDonald, Brandon P. MacDonald. and Jackson W Rogers. Two nieces Barbara Leonard, Patricia Coleman (Bill) and honorary daughter Denise (Deede) Thomas (Mike). Eileen was preceded in death her parents Jerry J. and Rosina H. Sullivan, her husband Charles A. Leonard Jr. and brother Lawrence X. Sullivan.

The family would like to thank Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, especially nurses Susan, Jane, Linda, and Maureen.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, March 17 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 10AM. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, by visiting www.jdrf.org/donate/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!