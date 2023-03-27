Obituary: Kevin Martin Kinsella (1954-2023)

Kevin Martin Kinsella, 68, of West Greenwich, RI, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 26, 2023. He was the loving husband of Judy Hambleton, also of West Greenwich, RI.

Kevin was born in Great Lakes, IL, on December 13, 1954, son of the late Marty and Rita (Stevenson) Kinsella, both of Middletown, RI. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1973. In his youth, he enjoyed surfing with the ‘Dead End Gang’ and traveling, including a few years spent in Florida with his childhood friends. On returning home to Newport he met his late wife, Hilary. With their growing family, they relocated to Morristown, NJ, where Kevin took a position as operations manager for the moving company United Van Lines which became 7 Santini Brothers. He then joined Sterling Moving in Billerica, MA before returning back to Newport, where the family settled for many years on Greene Lane.

In 1999, Kevin began an eighteen-year career as Circulation Sales Manager for the Newport Daily News. He could often be seen around town, come rain or shine, guaranteeing timely delivery of the paper along its many routes. Upon retiring in 2018, he took a job working ticket sales for the Jamestown-Newport ferry at Conanicut Marine Services, combining his passion for the ocean, boating, and all-things Newport. A fixture at the ticket kiosk in Perrotti Park, he was often referred to as “Mr. Perrotti.”

In 2010, Kevin met his wife Judy who he married after a long courtship in 2018. They made their home in West Greenwich, where he tolerated her love of horses and where they raised two much loved dogs, Blue and Brady as well as cats Mia and Cole. Kevin warmly embraced Judy’s family and the pair enjoyed many activities together, including sailing, concerts, movies, camping, and spending time on Cape Cod.

Kevin was infamous for his razor-sharp wit and always kept up with the latest in music, current events, and especially sports. He was a devoted friend and mentor to many, including those in the community on their journey toward addiction recovery. He was deeply proud of his thirty-four years of sobriety. Above all family came first for Kevin. He dearly loved spending time with his parents, his three boys, and his beloved granddaughters.

Besides his wife and partner of thirteen years, Kevin is survived by his sons Nathan and husband Stephen of West Greenwich, RI; Nicholas and wife Andi of Middletown RI; and Zachary and wife Shannon of Middletown, RI. He leaves behind three siblings: Mike and wife Fern of Jacksonville, FL; Kathy and partner Scott of Middletown, RI; and Chris and wife Kelly of Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, he is predeceased by his brother Brian whose wife Julia is of Jacksonville, FL as well as his sons’ mother Hilary. Kevin also leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with his two darling granddaughters, Gracyn and Teagan. He was a great and generous man who will be dearly missed by all.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly appreciates donations in Kevin’s name to the Seamen’s Church Institute-Newport (www.seamensnewport.org) or to Sail to Prevail (www.sailtoprevail.org).

