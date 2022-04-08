Obituary: Mary E. Marley (1946 – 2022)

Mary E. (Morgera) Marley, 75, of Newport, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Gertrude (Maher) Morgera.

A lifelong Newporter, Mary loved the beach. Her fondest memories were of large family gatherings with her siblings at King Park during her earlier years, Easton’s Beach when her own children were young, and in recent years, spending time with her grandchildren at Gooseberry Beach.

Mary was employed by the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites on the Newport Naval Base for 22 years, until her retirement in 2010.

A devoted Catholic and communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Mary’s faith was a constant source of both comfort and strength throughout life’s ups and downs. During her life, Mary volunteered at St. Joseph’s, as well as the Seaman’s Church Institute. Later in life, Mary enjoyed friendships and activities with the residents of her apartment community.

Mary’s greatest joy in life was her family. She leaves her three sons James E. Marley of Newport, Robert J. Marley and his wife Cheryl of Barrington and Michael C. Marley and his wife Kara of Newport. Mary was a proud and loving grandmother to Ethan, Connor and Jack Marley of Barrington and Cole Marley of Newport. Mary loved watching her grandchildren grow and enjoyed spending time at their sporting events in Newport.

She is also survived by her sister Gertrude Gush of New Port Richey, FL and brother Charles Morgera and his companion Virginia Azanzino of Middletown.

Mary was the mother of the late Julie Marley, and sister of the late Kenneth Morgera and Barbara Correira.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Committal Prayers will take place at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

